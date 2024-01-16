Fire service saves N500m property in Plateau

The Federal Fire Service in Plateau says it recorded 17 fire outbreaks and saved property worth up to N500 million in 2023.

The Head of Press and Protocol of the agency, Mrs Nanya Dul, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

Dul said that the fire outbreaks were largely in communities within Jos North and Jos South local government areas.

She listed the causes of the fires to include bush burning, carelessness, suspected arson and improper use of electrical appliances.

”Last year, we received 17 fire calls in Plateau and responded to all.

”We saved property worth over N500 million, and the good story is that no casualty was recorded,” she said.

She called on residents of the state to take proactive measures to avert fire outbreaks. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

