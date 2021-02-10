Alhaji Abba Adam, Executive Director, Yobe Fire Service, on Wednesday said the service’s response had saved assets worth N1.1 billion from fire outbreaks from January 2020 to February 2021. Adam told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu that the assets included markets, residential and official buildings accross the 17 local government areas of the state.

He said that the service recorded a total of 521 fire outbreaks in the state within the period under review. The executive secretary said 23 persons died in the incidents which destroyed property worth over N151 million. Adam listed the major causes of the blazes to include misuse of electrical appliances, sud standard wires and electric sockets.

He said that the more than 300 workforce at the service’s five zonal offices and 17 unit offices across the state were always ready to respond to emergencies. The executive secretary, therefore, called on the general public to always switch off electrical appliances when not in use and report fire incidents to the service promptly.(NAN)