Fire Service saves 8  lives, property worth over ₦3.8bn in Adamawa 

Federal Fire Services in Yola rescued eight and saved property worth ₦3.8 billion in 64 fire incidents in state in 2021.

Mr Philip Odu, Yola Zonal of service disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Yola.

“From January 2021 to date, command has attended to 64 fire outbreak calls, carried out 11 rescue operations, during which eight lives were saved while three lives were lost respectively.

“Also, in period under review, property worth ₦ 3.87 billion was saved while property worth ₦294.60 million was lost to fire disasters”. Odu said.

zonal identified lack of public as a major challenge affecting command’ services, especially during operations.

According to him, on many occasions our officers are attacked and their equipment by unruly residents.

” Following incessant attacks on our officers while on duty by unscrupulous elements , the Nigeria’ Security and Civil Defence Corps have attached some  Arms Squad personnel  to support and protect us whenever we are for rescue and fire outbreak operations” Odu said.

He also identified the obsolete Act of 1963, none compliance with fire safety code by residents and lack of attention by state governments to the needs and of as some of the challenges impeding its operations.

On the working relationship with other sister agencies, he explained that there was cordial and impressive working relation.

The fire warned the general public to desist from false distress calls, stressing that the command would henceforth not take it lightly with any person found wanting in this regards. (NAN)

