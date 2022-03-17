Fire Service rescues 4-year-old from well in Kano

Kano Fire Service rescued a four-year-old boy who fell inside a well at Bayan Kara in Danbatta Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen.

“We received an emergency call at about 10:52 a.m. from Aminu Muktar-Magaji, a Higher Fire Superintendent and our rescue team was sent to the scene four minutes after,’’ he stated.

Abdullahi said the boy was playing with other children in an uncompleted building when he fell into the well.

The victim was rescued alive, conveyed to Danbatta General Hospital and treated and discharged.

Abdullahi enjoined parents to always watch over their children and instruct them on safe places to play.

He also called on the public to always keep an eye on young children within their surroundings so as to keep them off danger. (NAN)

