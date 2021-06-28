Fire Service rescues 175 in 986 fire outbreaks –Controller-General

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) says it has rescued 175 people in the 986 fire outbreaks across the country between January and March.Dr Lima Ibrahim, the Controller-General of the service, announced this at the opening of the 11th National Fire Conference on Monday in Jos.Ibrahim also said that the service rescued 34 emergencies and property worth N3.7 trillion in the period in review.“

In the first quarter of 2021, we received 986 calls on fire outbreaks, rescued 34 emergencies and saved 175 people.“We have also rescued property worth N3.7 trillion across the nation within same period,” he said.He, however, said that eleven people died and property worth N9.5 billion were lost to fire outbreaks in the same quarter.Ibrahim attributed the major reason behind the spike in the number of fire outbreaks in the period in review to industrial fire.

On the conference, he said it was aimed at addressing the challenges associated with fire safety management in the country.According to him, the conference, which remains the highest technical session of the service, will enable stakeholders deliberate and brainstorm on contemporary issues. (NAN)

