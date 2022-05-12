Fire service recovers body of man trapped in well in Jos

The Federal Fire Service, Plateau Command, says it has recovered the body of a man, who was trapped in a hand dug well in Jos.

The command Public Relations Officer, Mr Epaphras Anzolo, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

According to Anzolo, the incident occurred on Thursday morning at Rayfield Resort on Tilley Guado Street, Jos.

He said the command received a distress call that a man had been trapped in a well, where he went to clear debris for more fresh water.

He said that before the rescue team of the command could reach the man, he had died.

Anzolo advised members of the public to desist from embarking on such a mission meant for professionals.

He urged members of the public to call on the command immediately there was such an incident.

