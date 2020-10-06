Fire Service CG seeks fire-fighters commitment, dedication to duty

Mrs Ugo Huan, Spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service, quoted the controller general as making the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja, during the decoration of some newly promoted staff of the Service.

Ibrahim Liman, the Controller General, Federal Fire Service, has called on fire-fighters across the country to be dedicated in the performance of the duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Service recently promoted 1,276 officers across the commands in the country.

Liman urged the officers to brace up to challenges associated with the promotion, adding that “to whom much is given, much is expected. ”

He promised that the management would continue to provide the enabling environment for the workers to perform their duties.

“We will ensure and provide all that is required to move the Service forward and fire outbreaks curbed,” he said. (NAN)