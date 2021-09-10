Fire Service boss threaten to withdraw firemen from states over attacks

 The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Dr Liman Ibrahim has threatened to withdraw firemen from states that cannot guarantee the safety of his men.This is a statement issued by the FFS’ Spokesperson, Mrs Ugo Huan, in Abuja on .Ibrahim emphasised that he had to call for the of his men stressing that was now time to take action.

This is as he has called for the umpteenth time for firemen to be accompanied by security personnel following the recent wave of attacks on firemen. condemning the most recent attack on firemen in Kogi on Thursday night, he vowed that those the act will surely be brought to book.He expressed grief displeasure the attack, pointing out that this was the second time that firemen would be in Kogi on duty.


He again called on State governments to ensure the of their firemen, stressing that the service would no longer take future attacks lying low.“ is a criminal offence for anyone to attack firefighters or fire truck for whatsoever reasons.“Henceforth, any state government that cannot ensure the of Federal  Fire Service firefighters and equipment in their states will leave the Service with no other option but to withdraw ’s presence.“We will not fold our and watch our men being maimed and killed as well as fire trucks worth millions of Naira being destroyed,” he said.Giving insights into the attack, the PRO in the statement said that the attack occurred along Felele road when firefighters were attempting to turn out a car fire at Al-Salam fuel station.

explained that the State command had received a fire call concerning a car fire, but approaching the scene, a mob began to attack the truck which was conveying firefighters.The statement added that parts of the truck was destroyed firefighters were and are now currently receiving treatment at the hospital.“The matter has since been reported to the Police for investigation and subsequent arrest of those responsible.

The Chief Security Officer of the Kogi Government house has also been informed.“The Controller General has further substantiated his call for the establishment of an armed  squad in the Federal Fire Service known as Fire Police to protect firefighters and fire trucks at fire scenes.The CG called on Gov. Yahya Bello to address this barbaric act by citizens of the state to avoid ’s reoccurrence. (NAN)

