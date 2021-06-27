Fire razes Yola Specialist Hospital’s store

Mr Dauda Wadinga, Chief Medical Director of Yola Specialist Hospital Adamawa has confirmed that a store was razed a fire outbreak at facility.

Wadinga, who confirmed incident on Sunday Yola, said cause of fire was still unknown.

He said fire started from central store and destroyed about 350 beds, mattresses and other facilities.

“The cause of the fire is still unknown, the hospital management will investigate the cause of the fire.

“The incident occurred at about 12 pm,  no was lost but property worth millions of naira destroyed,” he said.

Mr. Crowther  Seth, the state , who visited the scene, commiserated with the management of the hospital. “I am on sympathy visit to the hospital, and to assess the level of damage by the inferno. 

“I will what I saw to the governor for action,” Seth said. 

He commended the state and Federal Fire Services for their prompt response to control the fire from spreading to other parts of the facility. (NAN)

