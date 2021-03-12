Fire razes offices at Bukavo Barrack, Kano

State Fire Service says it has put out the fire outbreak that razed 11 offices in Bukavo Barrack in .

Saminu Yusuf, the Spokesman of the service, made this known, in a statement, on Friday in .

Yusuf said the fire, which occurred about 9:10p.m, also destroyed four stores and toilets in the building.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our team to the scene at 9:19p.m.

“The fire was put under and no live was lost,” he said.

He added that the of the fire was being investigated.

He urged the public to keep fire extinguishers at home and offices to curtail fire incident. (NAN)

