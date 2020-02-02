Fire razes INEC office in Anambra

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra, was on Sunday gutted by fire.

Confirming the incident to journalists, SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer in the state command, said “the fire allegedly emanated from bush a burning.

“However, the extent of damages done is yet to be determined.”

Mohammed said that on receiving a report, a police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division was dispatched to the scene of the fire and the Fire Service Department immediately contacted.

The PPRO also confirmed that no fewer than seven persons sustained varying degrees of injury in another fire incident at a residential building in Onitsha. (NAN)