 Fire razes hotel in Ondo

Fire has razed Samlove Hotel in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, destroying property worth millions of naira.

By Aderemi Bamgbose

DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, spokesman for the state police command, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

Ayanlade told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) that no life was lost in the fire incident that lasted for hours.

He disclosed that the police have commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the fire incident.

A staff of the hotel who spoke with newsmen, said that the fire which was caused by electrical sparks, started at about 9.00p.m on Wednesday and engulfed the hotel bar.

The staff who preferred anonymity, said that the fire did not affect the hotel’s main building.

“We thank God that no life was lost in the fire incident as guests in the hotel help to put out the fire from spreading to other parts of the hotel,” she said.

NAN recalled that fire had recently razed Caring Heart Market in Okitipupa with goods worth millions of naira destroyed. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)