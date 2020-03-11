Fire razes building material market in Anambra

A section of the Building Material Market, Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, was on Wednesday razed by fire, which destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The Managing Director of the State Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the fire started around 4.00 a.m.

Agbili said the inferno emanated from a stationery articulated vehicle inside the market.

“The content of the vehicle is not yet known.

“Our firefighters and fire trucks at Onitsha and Awka were deployed to the scene,’’ he said.

The managing director said that the fire however, had been put-off, adding that no life was lost from the disaster. (NAN)