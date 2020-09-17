Fire razes 6 shops at police barracks in Lagos

Six shops, including a sports betting outlet, were gutted by fire on Thursday at the Ogudu Police Barracks in Lagos State.

Mr Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs,

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Okunbor said that the fire was, however, put out by a combined efforts of the Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA.

He said that the incident occurred in the morning and the cause yet to be known.