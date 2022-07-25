Fire razes 11 shops in Ilorin market

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

An early morning fire razed 11 shops at the Alamu Market in Ilorin, Ilorin West Local Government area of Kwara on Monday.

The Kwara Fire Service confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Hassan Adekunle, in Ilorin.

“A passerby on motorcycle was the one who noticed the inferno and alerted the state fire service.

“Firemen did everything possible and immediately stopped the spread of fire to other shops and subsequently put it out,” Adekunle said.

The spokesperson stated that the fire was suspected to be caused by an electric power surge.

He advised the general public, especially traders, to always be safety conscious. (NAN)

