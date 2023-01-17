 Fire outbreaks: Police charge residents to take precaution

By Olajide Idowu

The Police Command in Osun, on Monday charged residents to take precautions against fire disasters as the state continued to record fire outbreaks due to the harmattan.

This is contained in a statement in Osogbo, by SP Yemisi Opalola, the command’s Spokesperson.

Opalola, said the warning became imperative to forestall any loss of life and further losses of property in the state.

“The Police Command in Osun has observed with consternation the high rate of fire outbreaks in the state.

“Therefore, the Commissioner of Police wishes to advise members of the public to take precautionary measures against fire outbreak in this dry/harmattan season.

“This is to forestall loss of life and properties, which has been experienced in the recent outbreaks in the state.

“In view of this, the command enjoins the general public to ensure electrical appliances, combustible materials in their various homes, markets, offices are properly handled and secured.” he said.