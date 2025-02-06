Fire outbreaks: NEMA advises owners of filling stations to adhere to safety guidelines

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Adamawa has advised petroleum station owners to always adhere to operational safety guidelines to avert fire outbreaks.

By Ibrahim Kado

Mr Ladan Ayuba, NEMA’s head of operation gave the advise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

Ayuba said that abiding by the guidelines of operation would help to avoid any risk while dispensing and discharging petrol, because petroleum products are highly inflammable.

He said that the recent tanker explosion in the metropolis on Tuesday was due to negligence and lack of adherence to safety guidelines, which resulted in the injury of three persons.

The NEMA official appreciated the quick response of the state, federal, FAAN and Faro fire services who put out the fire and prevented it escalating.

He also appealed to residents in the state to value their lives and avoid engaging in scooping fuel from tankers that fall.

“Whenever such incidents occur do not go there to scoop fuel and risk your lives; even that is an act of criminality,” Ayuba said.

He said that the agency has initiated plan to conduct sensitisation for people at the grassroots in order to alert them of the risks associated with fire outbreak among other things. (NAN)