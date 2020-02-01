Fire outbreak: We lost over N30m property, says HEKAN Church President

President of HEKAN Church, Rev. Amos Kiri, said the Church had lost more than N30 million to the fire incident which engulfed its national secretariat at Unguwar Doma in Gonin Gora area of Kaduna.

The property, which was under construction, was engulfed by fire at about 2:00am on Friday.

However, nobody was injured in the incident, and the HEKAN president ruled out any claim of sabotage.

“What actually happened was that the fire was from the refuse dumb close to the property. A container or leather flew on top of the structure as the dump site is not far from the church.

“When I was called on the incident, I quickly alerted fire fighters and I thank them for the quick response, the community also played a significant role in qeunching the fire.

Kiri said the church would request the state government to relocate the dump site.

“Its ideally not good to have a dump site at the center of town like this place, it is a health hazard to the immediate community.”

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, was at the scene to sympathise with the Church over the incident.

“I am here on behalf of Kaduna State Governor to extend solidarity and commiserate with the leadership of the church over this unfortunate situation.

“In the course of my visit I met with the ward head, I have asked him to put their concerns in writing to the government.

“The most important thing is that no life was lost, no one sustained injuries.”

Mr Gideon Bijeh, the ward head of Unguwar Doma, said the community had been striving for the past 10 years to get the dump site relocated without success.

Bijeh pleaded with the state government to come into their rescue and relocate the dump site because of the health hazard it posed to members of the community. (NAN)