Fire outbreak: UCH CMD says situation under control, no life lost

By Ibukun Emiola/Suleiman Shehu

Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, says there is no cause for alarm over Saturday’s fire outbreak at one of the hospital’s buildings.

Otegbayo, while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, said there was no reason to worry as the fire which engulfed part of the hospital early on Saturday has been put off.

He disclosed that the hospital management had immediately after the fire broke out alerted three different fire services which quickly mobilised their resources and arrived to put off the inferno.

“Contrary to a speculation, no patient was trapped in the inferno. But it affected part of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and one of the theatres,” the CMD said.

He, however, assured relatives and families of patients that everything was under control and services have since commenced through immediate alternative arrangements.

Speaking also on the incident, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, the General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire outbreak had been contained.

”We got a distress call about the incident from one Mr Dare around 11:36 a.m and immediately rushed to the scene.

”The fire has now been put off by our men, with the support of the Federal Fire Service and the UCH Fire Service,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

