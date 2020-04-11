Fire outbreak: OAGF says GIFMIS payment platform now restored

The Office of Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) on Friday in Abuja announced the successful restoration of service on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform.

Mr Henshaw Ogubike, the Director (Information, Press and Public Relations) at OAGF, made the announcement through a statement issued in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GIFMIS is an IT-based system for budget management and accounting.

It is meant to improve Public Expenditure Management processes, enhance greater accountability and transparency across ministries and agencies.

Ogubike said the shutdown of the GIFMIS platform was caused by the fire outbreak at the Treasury House on Wednesday, which was successfully contained.

He said the fire affected the outdoor panels of the cooling system to the server room, and as a result, the server automatically shut itself down.

This had resulted in lack of service on the GIFMIS platform.

“Presently, service has been restored and payments can be made and received through the GIFMIS Platform,’’ Ogubike added.

He expressed the regrets of OAGF regarding any inconveniences this short breakdown in service on the GIFMIS platform might have caused the public.

“The OAGF remains alive to its responsibility, as the anomaly was rectified in less than 24 hours from the time of the incident,’’ the director said.(NAN)