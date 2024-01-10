Fire outbreak: NEDC donates relief materials to 60 IDPs in Bauchi

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated relief materials to 60 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) whose property were recently destroyed by fire in Bauchi.

Alhaji Muhammad Umar, Deputy General Manager, Resettlement and Early Recovery, presented the materials to the officials of the camp in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said they were in the camp on a request by representatives of the camp who reported the incident to the commission and to see the level of damage and as well provide immediate relief materials.

Umar said the management came to commiserate and sympathise with the IDPs on the incident and donate those relief materials to alleviate sufferings of the displaced individuals.

“The relief materials included bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti noodles, sugar, cooking oil , mattresses, wrappers and children’s clothes.

The commission also recommends that zink and other materials would be provided later.

“It’s the mandate of the Commission to provide relief to the vulnerables and development in the communities of the North East,” the director said.

Umar also emphasised the commission’s comprehensive approach, focusing on education, health, water supply, hygiene, and various developmental initiatives.

He, however, urged community members to collaborate with the government through self-help initiatives, leveraging the opportunities facilitated by the government’s enabling environment.

Responding, the leader of Rundi-Bin Shuwa IDP Camp, Alhaji Bulama Gujja, applauded the commission for the visit and the relief materials, saying it would go a long way to alleviate their sufferings.

Gujja solicited for more support from the government at all levels of health care services, education for their children and water supply. (NAN)

By Ahmed Kaigama

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

