Fire outbreak: Gov Aliyu, Wamakko, Dingyadi visit scene

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu has commiserated with the victims of the unfortunate inferno at the Kara market timber shade that destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

The Governor, who was at the scene of the incident in company of the APC leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, and other dignitaries, expressed rude shock over the colossal losses recorded as a result of the inferno.

“Form what I have seen here, the inferno was too devastating and it is my hope that the Almighty Allah will replace to the victims better than what they had lost.

“The losses are beyond imagination, so please accept my heartfelt commiseration,and I pray that the Almighty Allah will prevent such a terrible incident in future,” he fervently prayed.

The Governor also called on the people of the state to be conscious of the harmattan season being it a season in which fire outbreaks become too rampant because of it’s windy nature .

He reassured the people of the state of his administration’s unwavering commitment to protect their lives and property at all times, and called for support in that direction.

“We must be careful on how we handle inflammable items during this season,” the Governor appealed.

He thanked the men of the State Fire Service and good Samaritans for their prompt and gallant response to the inferno,which had helped greatly in quenching it.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barr. Nasiru Aliyu Dan Tsoho had told the Governor that the incident had destroyed property worth millions of Naira, although no life was lost as a result of the disaster.

The Chairman, Timber Sellers Association, commended the Governor for the concern he has shown to the traders during the tragedy.

He also appreciated the APC leader in the state for his unwavering support and assistance to the traders since his days as the Governor of Sokoto State.

Meanwhile, the Governor has constituted a seven- man committee to look into the causes of the fire outbreak.

It will among other things identity the number of the affected traders and recommend the possible assistance to be given to them.

The committees has Alhaji Dalhatu Sidi Mamman as Chairman, while Hon.Bello Idris, Prof.Musa Garba Maitafsir, retired Col. Garba Moyi Isa,Hon.Ibrahim Hassan Chichi are members.

The commitee will also have a a representative of the Police, while Muhammad Hayatuddeen Tsamiya is to serve as it’s the secretary.

The committee has been given three weeks to submit its report.