Fire outbreak at MRS Filling Station, Yola: NEMA releases update

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has swiftly responded to a fire outbreak at MRS Filling Station, opposite Jasco Filling Station, Yola, Adamawa State, on February 4, 2025. The emergency response team was led by the Head of Operations, Mr. Ladan Ayuba, in collaboration with key stakeholders.

In an official statement, the agency said upon receiving the distress call, NEMA promptly deployed its emergency response team to the scene. They were joined by personnel from the Federal Fire Service, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Fire Department, Nigeria Police Force, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), NSCDC, FRSC and other relevant agencies. Through their coordinated efforts, the fire was successfully contained, preventing further damage to surrounding properties and ensuring public safety.

Incident Overview:

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started at approximately 7:30 PM and spread rapidly. The fire involved two tankers loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and a vehicle at the MRS Filling Station. Thanks to the swift intervention of the response teams, the fire was brought under control. No casualties have been reported at this time, but damage assessments are ongoing to determine the full extent of losses and the possible cause of the incident.

NEMA commended the bravery, professionalism, and swift response of all emergency personnel involved in the operation. The agency also urges the public to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to fire safety protocols, especially in high-risk areas such as fuel stations, to prevent similar occurrences in the future.