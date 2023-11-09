Fire outbreak: ACPPN sympathises with Canadian Mission, diplomatic community

By Busayo Onijala

The Association of Certified Protocol Practitioners in Nigeria (ACPPN) has sympathised with the Canadian government over the fire outbreak at the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria, in Abuja.

ACPPN President, Michael Ikinbor, in a statement issued by the spokesperson, Olatutu Oladunni, assured the Canadian Mission of the association’s full support.

Ikinbor appealed to the mission to maintain calmness and peace during the trying time.

The president sympathised with those affected directly and indirectly, describing the occurrence as unfortunate.

“For the families who lost their dear ones in the process, may God strengthen them and restore all that they have lost.

“I wish those still battling for their lives at the hospital, a quick recovery and perfect health,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the explosion at a section of the Canadian High Commission in Abuja on Monday killed two people and left two others injured.

Global Affairs Canada, in a statement issued on Monday, said the cause of the explosion was being investigated and the high commission would be closed temporarily.

The closure implies that visa and immigration services for persons seeking to visit or emigrate to Canada has been put on hold until further notice. (NAN)

