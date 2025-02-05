Fire kills 17 Almajiri pupils in Zamfara

The Zamfara Fire Service has confirmed the death of 17 Aljmajiri pupils in a fire incident that also left 16 others injured at Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state.

By Ibrahim Ahmad

The Executive Secretary of the State Fire Service Board, Bello Sani, said the fire started at midnight on Wednesday.

He explained that the blaze was caused by burning corn stalks, which spread rapidly and engulfed the shelter where the pupils were sleeping.

Sani stated that the fire occurred at the Almajiri School of Mallam Ghali inside the study hall.

According to him, delayed reporting to firefighters worsened the casualties.

“We have begun an investigation into the root cause to implement measures that will prevent future occurrences,” he said.

He added that the agency has a quick response team ready for prompt action to extinguish fires and rescue lives.

“We are conducting a massive campaign and inspecting public places, such as hotels, fuel stations, markets, and motor parks, to ensure proper safety arrangements,” Sani added.

Malam Aliyu Khalifa, a teacher in charge of the pupils, said the fire initially started around midnight but was put out.

However, by 2:00 a.m., the flames reignited. “I suddenly heard shouts of ‘fire, fire!’ and rushed outside to find about 30 pupils struggling to escape,” he recalled tearfully.

There were about 100 pupils in the building. Rescuers believed they had evacuated everyone, only to later discover some victims’ burnt remains inside the house.

Efforts to control the fire were hindered by a malfunctioning firefighting truck, delaying the Zamfara State Fire Service’s response.

Despite this, local volunteers and police officers worked together to contain the blaze and rescue some of the affected pupils.

Usman Salis, a director at the Almajiri school, praised Khalifa’s dedication to the pupils’ welfare and described the deceased as martyrs.

“Their deaths are painful, but we take solace in knowing they are now in Jannatul Firdaus,” he remarked.

Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State’s second-largest city and a major commercial hub, has been left in mourning as residents grieve the young lives lost. (NAN)