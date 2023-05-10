Fire Incident: EFCC Commends Police, Fire Service for Quick Intervention

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has commended the Enugu Command of the Nigeria Police and the Enugu State Fire Service for their quick response to last Friday’s fire incident at the Enugu Zonal Command of the Commission. According to the Secretary to the Commission, their timely response helped to contain the fire, thereby preventing it from spreading to other buildings within the complex.

Ekpungu spoke today, May 8, during separate visits to the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Ammani and the Director Enugu State Fire Service, Engr. C.F.O. Okwudiri Ohha, in Enugu

“On behalf of the Executive Chairman and the management of the Commission we say a very big thank you for your quick intervention during the fire incident to ensure no lives were lost, and our critical components safe including our armory the detainees as well”, Ekpungu said

He was accompanied on the visits by the Director of Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, the Commander of the Enugu Zonal Command, ACE I Aliyu Nuhu Naibi and other senior officers.