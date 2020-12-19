Fire incident causes panic at Newsdiaryonline office in Abuja

A fire incident was recorded Saturday morning at the Abuja office of Newsdiaryonline.

Security men on duty said the ball of fire and thick smoke were noticed at about 9.00am at the change-over outside the office at EFAB Mall Area 11, Garki, Abuja.They mobilised themselves to put out the fire and avert a major inferno.

“People gathered to put out the fast burning fire by pouring liquid with detergent and other items,” one of the young men on duty said. The thick smoke emerging from the roof however created further panic, it was said.

The exact cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained immediately.

“I got a call that our power change-over was on fire and there was smoke inside our office, nobody was sure if the fire had gone inside.So I had to drive hurriedly to the office. On arrival, I saw burnt cables attached to the change-over.The ceiling above was black, evidence of fire.I also saw signs on the wall of the frantic efforts to put out the fire with liquid materials. Fortunately no item inside our office was torched.But the fire incident left its mark on the neighbouring office”, Danlami Nmodu, mni publisher Newsdiaryonline said.

One of the security men who saw it all said, “thank God this fire incident was not in the night”.

