Fire gutted 18 rooms, 8 toilets in Kano Nursing School

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that 18 rooms and eight toilets razed in Wednesday night fire at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Kano.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, Public Relations Officer of the Service, confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Kano.

Muhammed said that the Service received a distressed call from one Ibrahim Bashir of fire outbreak at a students’ hostel in the school.