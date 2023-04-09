Fire guts property estimated at N39m in ilorin

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

A Saturday fire at a paints shop in Ilorin razed two adjoining residential buildings and destroyed properties estimated at about N39 million.

The fire destroyed five other shops beside the paint shop.

Spokesman of Kwara Fire Service, Mr Hassan Adekunle, stated that “a paints shop suddenly caught fire and destroyed two residential buildings built beside it; a storey building and a bungalow.

“Aside the two residential buildings destroyed by the ravaging fire, five other shops in the vicinity were also affected.

“Firemen were able to extinguish the fire and prevented it from spreading to more buildings.

“The fire was intensified by the flammable nature of paints and would have been contained earlier if onlookers and sympathisers had alerted the Fire Service early enough,’’ Adekunle stated.

Director of Kwara Fire Service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, also urged residents to always switch off electrical appliances while leaving their homes and at bedtime to stave off fire accidents. (NAN)