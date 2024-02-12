Monday, February 12, 2024
Fire guts police divisional office in Kano

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The police command in Kano State says the Divisional Police Office in Nasarawa Local Government Area has been gutted by fire.


The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.
‘’At about 05.45 a.m. the Divisional Police headquarters was engulfed by fire and a major part of the building was burned down completely,
‘’This is in spite of prompt response by the State Fire Service,’’ he said.


Gumel said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the fire.
‘’The area has been cordoned off to prevent intrusion by on lookers and miscreants, the arms and ammunition in the office are very safe.
‘’The Divisional Police Officer is currently sorting out some of the affected documents,” he said.(NAN)

