Fire guts petrol station in Nasarawa

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed as fire gutted a petrol station in the Central Area of Lafia, Nasarawa, in the late hours of Thursday.

According to the eyewitness, the fire, which started at about 23. 30, lasted for more than an hour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scene of the fire housed three petrol stations, plazas and several other businesses.

It took the frantic intervention of firefighters to prevent the fire from escalating to other petrol stations.