Fire guts Panteka market in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Fire Service on Wednesday confirmed a fire incident at the popular Panteka market in Kaduna.

Mr Paul Aboi, Director, Kaduna State Fire Service, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire incident affected the timber section of the market.

Aboi said that the fire department received the first distress call from Mr Sadiq Mohammed who rushed to the fire department at 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

He said several calls were also received.

Aboi, however, said the fire incident did not result in any loss of life or injuries to the traders.

According to him, the cause of the fire is still unknown as investigations is ongoing.

He said that the fire was put out in a collaborative effort by men of the state and Federal Fire Services.

Mohammed Abubakar, Chairman of the wood section of the market, said the fire incident started by 1:10 am and commended the fire service for the prompt response.

“The Fire Service did well in putting out the fire and after the fire was put off, the firemen still remained behind to assist traders’ salvage what was left until the early hours of 8am.”

Abubakar said that the estimated total loss to the fire had yet to be ascertained, adding that a committee had been set up to determine the exact lost in monetary terms to the fire incident.

“We are appealing to government agencies and well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid,’’ he said.(NAN)

By Ezra Musa

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

