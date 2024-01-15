….Fire guts mechanic workshop in Anambra

Fire on Sunday gutted a mechanic workshop situated along Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, opposite Building Materials International Market in Ogidi, Anambra.

The is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Anambra Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Onitsha.

According to him, at about 4:30 p. m. on Sunday, the service received a distress call of heavy fire outbreak at a mechanic workshop in between Bakery Market and UBA on Onitsha-Enugu Expressway.

“We immediately deployed our two fire trucks and our brave firefighters to the scene. We fought, controlled and extinguished the fire.

“We prevented the fire from entering the bank or the bakery market.

“Athough some of the trucks (parked in the workshop) were burnt, the situation was put to a control,” he said.

Agbili said the cause of the fire was not known and no life was lost during the incident. (NAN)

By Monday Ajogun

