Fire guts Ladipo market, destroys goods worth millions of Naira

By Olaitan Idris

Fire on Tuesday gutted some shops in the Ladipo market destroying goods worth millions of Naira.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

He said that the agency received distress calls through its 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines at about 00.09hrs concerning the fire outbreak.

”LASEMA immediately activated the state’s emergency response plans and response team from its Cappa Base.

”Upon arrival at 00.16hrs at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a warehouse surrounded by shops was gutted by the fire.

”Investigations revealed that the inferno was caused by an electric power surge after public electricity power supply was restored to the area,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that there was no record of injury or loss of life during the incident.

”Valuable goods worth a fortune were however, destroyed by the inferno,” he said.

He said that the goods destroyed include electronics, generating sets, bicycles, auto spare parts, phones, and home appliances.

The permanent secretary said that occupants of the warehouse have been sensitised on the appropriate safety measures to take to prevent a re-occurrence in the future. (NAN)