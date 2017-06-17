Reports Saturday said the Ikeja,Lagos residence of General Oladipo Diya, former deputy to late General Sani Abacha, has been gutted by fire.

Fire fighters were seen battling to put out the fire while just as security men also arrived the scene .

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.It was also not clear if there was any casualty.

Diya fell out with General Abacha and was accused and tried for alleged coup plot.He was later freed along with others after Abacha’s death.The General has kept a low profile afterwards.