Fire guts fuel facility at NAF Base Abuja

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said that the fire incident at the Jet A-1 fuel dump located within NAF Base, Abuja, has been contained.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, in a statement on Wednesday said the fire incident was reported at about 8am.

Famuyiwa said the fire caused the fuel tanks to explode, but was put out by firemen from the Federal Airports Authority, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Federal Fire Service and NAF.

“It is gratifying to note that no life was lost in the incident.

“However, investigation has been instituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the fire incident,” he added.

According to Famuyiwa, the fuel facility was owned and operated by Messer Geometrics Synergy Services Limited under a Build, Operate and Transfer ownership agreement.

“Furthermore, NAF wishes to use this medium to appreciate the Federal Road Safety Corps, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, who were at the scene to offer necessary assistance,” he said. (NAN)