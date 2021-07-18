Fire guts Ebeano Supermarket in Abuja

The Prince Ebeano Supermarket at Lokogoma district in Abuja was on fire late on Saturday.

Mr Ibrahim Muhammad, Public Relations Officer (PRO) the Federal Capital Territory Fire Service confirmed the development in an interview with a the News (NAN) on Sunday.

Muhammad said fire fighters from several fire service stations in Asokoro, Garki, Games Village and the National Judicial Institute in Abuja combated the “” fire.

According to him, the cause the fire has yet to be ascertained.

He said it was yet known if lives were lost and the extent property lost in the incident.

“Until after the fire has put off we cannot say if any life was lost to the inferno,” Muhammad said. (NAN) 

