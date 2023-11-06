Fire guts Canadian High Commission in Abuja

…Fire guts Canadian High Commission

A section of the Canadian High Commission in Abuja has reportedly caught fire on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high commission, situated at 13010G, Palm Close, Diplomatic Drive, in the Central Business District of Abuja, reportedly caught fire at about 11: 45 a.m.

The cause of the fire outbreak was unclear as at the time of this report, amidst speculation by eyewitnesses at the scene that the fire outbreak could have resulted from an explosion at the embassy’s power-generating plant.

The members of staff of the mission and vehicles were seen being evacuated from the building while dark smoke was seen spiraling from the white building of the mission into the atmosphere.

The High Commission provides visa and immigration services for persons seeking to visit or emigrate to Canada.

It also offers services to Canadians visiting and living in Nigeria and to Canadians in Equatorial Guinea, as well as Sao Tome and Principe.

Its services include adoption and surrogacy, birth abroad, citizenship services, marriage abroad, passport services, notarial services, studying abroad, and visa and immigration services.

Responding to inquiries by NAN Correspondent, the Public Relations Officer of the FCT Fire Service, Mr Ibrahim Tauheed said he needed time to be able to provide the necessary information on what might have been the cause of the fire. (NAN)

Highlight:

