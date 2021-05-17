(Photo: File copy of another fire incident earlier at a Local Govt of INEC in Enugu State)

The headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu State, was on Sunday night gutted by fire barely one week after the office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu was razed.

The office is located at number 1 Achi Street by Agric Bank Bus stop in Independence Layout, Enugu.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The commissioner, who did not respond to further questions, said that he was still at the scene of the incident to save the office from the disaster.

NAN however, gathered at the time of filing this report, that the Enugu State Fire Service as well as the Federal Fire Service were also doing everything possible to quench the fire.

Several calls made to INEC officials especially the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Emeka Ononamadu and the Public Relations Officer by NAN were not picked.

More details to follow as more facts emerge. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

