Fire guts 200 hectares of cocoa plantations in Ekiti, over 40 farmers affected

” I will forward the report of the inferno and the plight of the farmers to the headquarters of the agency and ensure that affected farmers get compensations.

” Let me equally warn our farmers to always take precaution to avert recurrence”.

One of the affected farmers, Mr Dosumu Oladapo, lamented the loss, which he said had brought sadness to him in view of the extent of damage done to his farm.

He also expressed shock over the incident, which he said, had rendered him jobless as he could not easily find alternative job.

Oladapo explained that he borrowed money from a Cooperative Society in the area few months ago to hire labourers to clear the farmland and purchase chemicals before the fire struck.