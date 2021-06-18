Fire fight as troops rescue some kidnapped Yauri College Teachers, Students, girl dies

Nigerian Army troops operating under the auspices of Operation Hadarin Daji who have been on a hot pursuit of kidnappers and bandits following an abduction incident in Federal Government College, Birnin Yawuri yesterday 17 June 2021 have so far, two Teachers and five students after a fierce exchange of with the criminals.

Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement Friday.

He said the rescue followed an initial encounter with the abductors in the early hours of today 18 June 2021 after trailing the kidnappers from Yauri through Rijau to Sombo community, where the kidnappers who had split into two groups fled, with group conveying the abducted children , while the second group conveyed rustled cattle.

According to the Army Spokesman, ” The Land troops in conjunction with elements of the Nigerian Air Force, who provided close air support during the rescue mission intercepted the two groups at about 2. am and engaged them in a fight to the successful rescue of the teachers and students. The troops also recovered 800 cattle rustled by the bandits.


He further said “The gallant troops are still on the heels of the kidnappers in order to rescue the remaining abductees still in captivity.


“Sadly, a casualty recorded during the exchange. A female student found to have given up the ghost as a result of exhaustion,” Nwachukwu said.

The teachers and students will handed over to the State Government.

“The Nigerian Army appreciates the cooperation so far from good spirited citizens and wish to solicit for more. The Chief of Army Staff Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya has directed the Commander to spare no effort until all the abducted persons are safely and reunited with their loved ones,” the statement said.



