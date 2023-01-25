Fire engulfs bread company in Ibadan

By Suleiman Shehu

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed on Wednesday by a fire incident that affected the stores of a bread company in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire started at about 2.00 a.m., affecting the store of Yale 9 Foods Company in Oluyole Estate area of Ibadan.

The Operational Manager, Federal Fire Service, Oyo State, Mr Adeoye Nasir, told NAN that the fire was “massive”, as firefighters battle to bring it under control.

Nasir said that the firefighters responded to a distress call at about 2.00 a.m..

“Our men and other agencies are still on ground trying to put off the fire and ensure that it does not get to any of the offices in the company; no casualty recorded,” he said.

NAN reports that the firefighters are still battling to put off the fire as at about 10.30 a.m.

The gates of the company have been locked, with personnel of the Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) providing security to the facility. (NAN)