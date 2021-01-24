Fire disasters: PDP urges FG to equip disaster management agencies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Federal Government to equip disaster management agencies for improved emergency response in the country.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Sunday, while decrying the recent spate of disasters in some states, saying it calls for the concern of all.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was particularly grieved over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto Central Market, the Kugbo furniture inferno in Abuja, and Friday’s gas explosion in Agbor, Delta State.

He said that the party was also grieved over Saturday’s gas explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor Local Government area of Rivers State, as well as other avoidable tragedies that had befallen Nigerians recently.

“The PDP bemoaned the Sokoto market incident as a national tragedy, given the strategic place the market occupies in the economy of our nation as a commercial hub for both national and international trade activities.

“The party also expressed shock over the gas plant explosion in Agbor, Delta state, which led to the death of our compatriots, including children, as well as the hospitalization of others.

“Our hearts and prayers are with victims of these disasters for their losses especially the bereaved, who are left with the excruciating pain of losing their loved ones.”

Ologbondiyan, however, commended the intervention of PDP governors for taking immediate steps to mitigate the sufferings of the victims.

He commended Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers for his gesture of sending financial relief to douse the pain of the victims of the Sokoto fire disaster as well as his quick intervention in the Rumuodumanya inferno.

Ologbondiyan said that such actions reinforced the PDP’s commitment to the unity, stability and cohesiveness of the nation.

“The party also commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for coming to the aid of the victims of the Agbor explosion, especially in guaranteeing medical treatment for the hospitalized.

“PDP urges the Federal Government to join, not only in providing succour for the victims, but to also take steps to equip our disaster management agencies for improved emergency response.

“Government should also take measures to forestall such disasters in the future.” (NAN)