Fire disaster kills husband,wife, grandson in Ibadan 

By Suleiman Shehu

A fire incident has claimed the lives of a husband, his wife and their grandson which affected a storey building at Ori-Eru, Idikan area of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fire incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Yemi Akinyinka, General Manager Oyo State Fire Services Agency, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Akinyinka said the personnel of the agency received a distress call about the incident through a call made by one Hassan at exactly 3:46 a.m on Friday and immediately deployed personnel to the scene.

“On arrival we met an upper floor of a residential storey building of six rooms well alight and we swiftly swung into action and the fire was completely extinguished,” he said.

The general manager said three persons made up of a husband,his wife and their grandson lost their lives in the fire incident while five persons were rescued alive from the building.

According to him, the ground floor of the building and other nearby properties were saved from the inferno.

“From our investigation we discovered that in their attempt to keep their house warm because of the cold weather they resulted to use naked fire which result to fire disaster after they had slept off,” he said.

Akinyinka said that a team of Police men led by CSP Olaniyan Jibola from Mapo Division and that of Amotekun led by Mr Gbenga Akinyemi from North West Division were on ground to prevent break down of law and order. (NAN)