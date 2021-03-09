The Imo House of Assembly has urged Gov. Hope Uzodimma to direct the Chief Fire Commandant of Fire Brigade in the state to step up the agency’s services.

The assembly also urged Uzodimma to direct the Commissioners for Agriculture and Environment to be proactive in addressing incessant fire disasters in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly made the resolution, following a motion sponsored by Arthur Egwim (APC, Ideato North), at its plenary on Tuesday.

According to Egwim, the state has been experiencing dry weather, occasioning incessant fire disasters, thus affecting buildings, agricultural lands and establishments, including forest reserves.

He also observed that the havoc done to the state economy by fire disaster had become a big challenge to people’s means of livelihood.

The lawmaker said that if not addressed, the situation could spell disaster for the individual and corporate existence of the state.

He also said it was worrisome that some people maliciously set bushes on fire, culminating in the destruction of private buildings, farmlands and plantations.

The lawmaker expressed the regret that many of the culprits had gone scot free, even though there were established MDAs charged with controlling such disasters.

He, therefore, called for the prosecution of offenders, in accordance with the provisions of extant laws, to serve as deterrent to others.

The legislator also called for the invitation of the chief fire commandant and the commissioners for agriculture and environment before the house executive session to explain their inability to control fire outbreaks in the state.

The Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem (APC, Onuimo), in his remarks, granted the prayers of the motion, following votes in its favour by the lawmakers. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

