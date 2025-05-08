Fire disaster: Adeleke inaugurates 3 fire trucks

Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Wednesday said that his administration has taken decisive steps to revive the state fire service.

By Olajide Idowu

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Wednesday said that his administration has taken decisive steps to revive the state fire service.

Speaking at the inauguration of three fire trucks in Osogbo, Adeleke said that the last purchase of fire trucks in the state was over 14 years ago, describing the situation as alarming and unacceptable.

The governor said that the inauguration of the three trucks, brings to seven the number of fire trucks his administration had purchased.

He said that in addition one water tanker was procured to significantly boost emergency response capacity in the state.

“In addition, we have supplied essential firefighting equipment, including protective gears to ensure our brave officers are well-equipped, well-prepared, and adequately protected in the line of duty.

“We have also prioritised the training of our fire officers so they can respond to emergencies with professionalism and efficiency.

“The inauguration of these additional three fire trucks underscores our administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

“These assets will greatly improve the responsiveness and efficiency of our fire service, giving our citizens peace of mind and renewed confidence in the system”, the governor said.

Adeleke, however, tasked officials of the fire service to ensure proper management and regular maintenance of the fire trucks.

“These trucks must be kept in optimal condition to ensure their longevity and reliability,” he said.

The governor said further that his administration was working towards providing at least one fire truck in each of the nine federal constituencies in the state and one additional fire truck at the headquarters of the fire service.

In his remarks, Mr Abdulrosheed Aderigbigbe, Commissioner for Home Affairs, said that the inauguration of the trucks signified the governor’s unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the people.

Aderibigbe urged the management of the fire service and other stakeholders to work together in ensuring effective use of the trucks (NAN)(www.nannwws.ng)