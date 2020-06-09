Fire destroys Unity FM Abakiliki production studio

Share the news













A fire outbreak on Monday destroyed the production studio of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria’s Unity FM, Abakiliki in Ebonyi, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The General Manager of the station, Mr Rex Eze, who spoke to NAN on the development, said the fire started at the production studio and burnt it completely.

Eze said the fire was caused by an electrical fault, noting that workers were in the studio when the fire broke out.

He said that various items, including computers, laptops, furniture and electrical appliances were damaged by the fire.

“There was a bang shortly after our engineers changed from public power line to the generator.

“I thanked God that the fire did not affect the transmitter, the live studio and my office,” Eze said.

The Head of the Ebonyi State Fire Service, Mr Raphael Ibiam, who also confirmed the incident, described the fire outbreak as sad.

He said, however, that firemen were able to put off the fire before it could cause more damage. (NAN)

