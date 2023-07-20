Fire destroys shops in Kano market

By Bosede Olufunmi

A night fire has destroyed some shops at Kasuwar Rimi Market in Kano, firefighters said on Thursday.

Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of Kano State Fire Service said 10 shops were destroyed in the fire which occurred at about 8.40 pm on Wednesday.

“We received a distress call from one Magaji Umar that there was fire outbreak at the market where they sell mattresses, beds and carpentry materials.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicle to the scene at about 8.49 pm to quench the fire so as not to affect other shops,” he said.

Abdullahi added that six permanent and four temporary shops were completely razed while one public convenience was slightly burnt.

He said that the fire was caused by electric spark from an improvised structure, adding that the incident was under investigation.

The spokesperson, however, said there were no injuries or death, and advised traders to always double check and ensure they switch-off all electrical appliances and disconnect from source before leaving the market.(NAN)

