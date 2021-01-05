Fire destroys N635m property in Kano State in 2020

The Kano State Fire Service says 134 lives and property worth N635million were lost to fire incidents in the state from Jan.1 to Dec.31, 2020.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammad, the Public Relations Officer of the Service said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kano on Tuesday.

Muhammad said that the service also saved 1,077 lives and property worth N2. 56 billion in 786 fire incidents during the period.

“Most of the fire outbreaks were caused by carelessness in handling cooking gas, use of inferior electrical appliances and poor wiring in homes.

“About 134 lives and property worth N635 million were lost to fire in the period under review,” he said.

Muhammad said that the service recorded 693 rescue calls and 184 false alarms during the period.

He said that the service plans to retrain its 350 staff in 2021 for effective performance.

Muhammed advised residents to always handle fire with care to prevent fire outbreaks.

“Parents should desist from sending under aged children to fetch water from wells, rivers or ponds alone.(NAN)