Fire destroys INEC logistic materials at Ibadan South East Office

By David Adeoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Oyo State has confirmed a fire incident at its Ibadan South East Local Government Area Office.

According to a statement issued in Ibadan by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Adeniran Tella, and made available to newsmen, the fire occurred around 10.30 am on Friday.

The REC stated that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but was assumed to have been triggered off by power surge.

He also stated that no life was lost, adding that only logistic materials got burnt.

Tella added that the incident had no effect on the Saki West State Constituency re-run election coming up on February 3. (NAN)

